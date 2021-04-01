Ubuntu Linux 21.04 'Hirsute Hippo' Beta available for download

Today is April 1, also known as "April Fool's Day," which is a holiday for pranks and jokes. On this day, it can be hard to know what news stories are real and which are fake. Some find April Fool's Day to be fun, while others see it as annoying.

Well, folks, I am happy to say that today, Ubuntu Linux 21.04 achieves final Beta status. And no, that isn't a joke -- it is the real deal! Code-named "Hirsute Hippo," the Beta can be had with your choice of several desktop environments, such as GNOME, KDE Plasma, and Xfce.

'The Ubuntu team is pleased to announce the Beta release of the Ubuntu
21.04 Desktop, Server, and Cloud products.21.04, codenamed 'Hirsute Hippo,' continues Ubuntu's proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. The team has been hard at work through this cycle, introducing new features and fixing bugs," explains Łukasz Zemczak, Canonical.

Zemczak further says, "The Beta images are known to be reasonably free of showstopper image build or installer bugs, while representing a very recent snapshot of 21.04 that should be representative of the features intended to ship with the final release expected on April 22nd, 2021."

If you want to test Ubuntu 21.04 Beta, you can download an image using one of the links below. Before you install it, you should read the official release notes found here. Don't forget, this is pre-release software -- bugs are very likely (including potential data loss). Please install at your own risk!

Photo credit: White Space IllustrationsShutterstock

