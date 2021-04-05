New solution streamlines Apple device management for enterprises

The use of Apple devices in business environments is growing. An IDC report last year showed macOS was the operating system for 23 percent of computers at US companies with over 1,000 employees in 2020, up from 17 percent in 2019.

This presents challenges for security teams which is why Mosyle is launching a new security product aimed at Apple-focused enterprises.

Mosyle Fuse is a cloud-native solution that blends enterprise-grade mobile device management (MDM), identity management, automated applications installing and patching, and multi-layer endpoint security.

"Apple adoption in the enterprise is growing exponentially," says Alcyr Araujo, founder and CEO of Mosyle. "But this comes a time where work-from-anywhere initiatives are pushing management and protection away from the network to the endpoint. Mosyle Fuse is the obvious combination of Apple MDM and security that supports that shift for enterprises across the globe."

Fuse is designed to help Mac admins automate Apple device management and combine it with enhanced identity and security functionality. It provides essential enterprise functionality through frictionless workflows.

For smaller businesses the company has also announced the launch of Mosyle Business FREE. This gives customers the complete MDM feature set of Mosyle Business PREMIUM for up to 30 devices at no charge.

"Apple products set the standard for productivity, security and user experience. Because of that, the company has seen explosive growth in the enterprise market," says Araujo. "Regardless of a company's size, MDM plays a fundamental role in enhancing the experience employees have with Apple devices. We've always put a focus on offering the best products at the most affordable prices, so it was an easy choice to extend a free version of our flagship Mosyle Business solution to new customers."

You can find out more about both products on the Mosyle site.

Image credit: Hadrian / Shutterstock