New AI-powered solution helps firms spot risky security behavior

Human error and poor security decisions are among the leading causes of data breaches, but it can be hard for security teams to know where to invest resources to address these risks and provide help to employees who need it most.

Tessian is introducing what it calls the Human Layer Risk Hub -- a solution that offers organizations full visibility into employees' risk levels and drivers on email, enabling security and risk management leaders to take a more tailored approach to employee security.

It works by creating individual risk profiles for each employee in an organization, using a range of signals that are hidden within email data and are detected by Tessian's advanced machine learning models. Signals such as employees' email usage patterns, relationship graphs, and security decisions on historic and real-time emails provide insight into which employees are targeted most by phishing attacks, which are the most careful or careless with data over email, and which are more likely to deal with sensitive data, for example.

This information is used to build a Behavioral Intelligence Model (BIM) for each employee with five risk drivers -- accidental data loss, data exfiltration, social engineering, sensitive data handling and security awareness - to generate individual risk scores.

"Following conversations with our customers, it's clear that they not only want visibility of the human layer risks in their organization, but they also want to know how they can continuously lower that risk over time," says Ed Bishop, chief technology officer and co-founder of Tessian. "We believe that to properly understand your company's overall risk, you need to understand the behavior of each of your employees. By doing so, we've created a solution that gives security and risk managers full visibility into human layer risks plus the tools they need to mitigate threats and nudge employees towards adopting safer security practices on email. The Human Layer Risk Hub will be critical to managing human layer risk; the central operating system for securing the human layer."

You can find out more on the Tessian site.

Photo Credit: Olivier Le Moal / Shutterstock