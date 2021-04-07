Eight out of 10 businesses struggle with data quality

No Comments
quality dial

A new survey carried out by Researchscape for data management company Attacama reveals that 79 percent of executives and 75 percent of line of business users face problems with data quality.

With 78 percent of organizations relying on data more when compared to the year before the pandemic this is a major problem, as using poor quality data in analytics and AI initiatives can lead to misinformed business decisions.

Business users are also more bogged down by manual data processes than ever before, with over half of users (55 percent) needing to transform data to fit their purpose and 44 percent of users needing to wait a day or more to get help from a more technical user or team for their data needs.

Advertisement

Use of inappropriate tools is a problem too, with 74 percent of business users still using Excel to exchange and manage data, while 69 percent of users rely on email attachments.

To help address these issues the company is launching Ataccama ONE Gen2, a new platform which consolidates data quality, master data management, a data catalog, data governance, data integration, and other data management capabilities to maintain data integrity across the organization.

"Although it's a known problem in our space, it is interesting to see just how long it takes for users to get quality, actionable data. Any organization where users have to wait for access to high quality data is falling behind the competition," says Michal Klaus, CEO of Ataccama. "The next generation of the Ataccama ONE platform helps organizations build a resilient data strategy that automates mundane, error-prone data processes and empowers businesses with the data readiness they need to provide high-quality data to the users who need it -- driving innovation and value creation with data. This high-speed access to data frees up the time and resources users need to spend time focusing on activities that really matter to the business."

You can find out more on the Attacama site or visit the Attacama Innovate virtual conference which begins today.

Image credit: dtjs/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

The emergence of an alternative internet

Punishing the victim won't stop ransomware

Get 'The Future Leader: 9 Skills and Mindsets to Succeed in the Next Decade' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

Paint will soon be available to download from the Microsoft Store

Guardicore microsegmentation extends zero trust to legacy platforms

Eight out of 10 businesses struggle with data quality

Microsoft previews its open source Java distribution for Windows, macOS and Linux -- Microsoft Build of OpenJDK

Most Commented Stories

Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 5.4 is here to replace Microsoft Windows 10 on your PC

53 Comments

LG exits the smartphone business as Android's future looks terribly bleak

26 Comments

TP-Link launches Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) router with six antennas

19 Comments

Debian-based deepin Linux 20.2 is here and you should switch from Windows 10 now!

17 Comments

Microsoft has killed off Cortana... partially

7 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.