Businesses need greater understanding of cloud data security responsibility

cloud key

There's been a major increase in cloud adoption because of COVID-19, but there's also widespread misconception surrounding responsibility for backup and recovery of data in the cloud and a lack of confidence in the security of data held by public cloud service providers.

A new report from Arcserve company StorageCraft shows 47 percent of respondents accelerated adoption of cloud services for data management, 59 percent confirmed increased use of cloud backup services, 56 percent increased the use of the cloud for IT infrastructure (IaaS), and 39 percent increasingly rely on cloud services for data recovery.

But despite this greater adoption of cloud services, 45 percent believe data backed up to a public cloud (AWS, Azure, Office365, etc) is not as safe as data backed up in-house. This concern is particularly prevalent in organizations with over 1PB of data, where 69 percent believe data backed up to a public cloud is not as safe as data backed up on-premises.

In addition 44 percent of respondents believe the protection and recovery of data stored in public clouds is the cloud provider's responsibility instead of the data owner.

When asked about the major barriers to adopting cloud data services, 40 percent cited regulations and compliance, 43 percent lack of control over data, and 48 percent security concerns.

"Organizations are increasingly looking to cloud services as part of a hybrid data center strategy to help manage the cost and complexity of their data environments which have typically become even harder to manage with the move to remote working," Shridar Subramanian, CMO at Arcserve says, "It is encouraging that many plan to increase data security and back up investments with their MSPs. The expertise MSPs bring to the table will ensure these organizations will have well-defined and tested data protection and recovery plans in place."

You can find out more on the StorageCraft site.

Photo Credit: Yabresse/Shutterstock

