How to add Windows 10 version information to your desktop

1 Comment

If you run an Insider version of Windows 10, you’ll see a watermark on the bottom right-hand side of the desktop showing the version of Windows you’re running and the current build number.

This makes it easy to see which build you’re on, so you’ll know whether or not you’re up to date.

Advertisement

SEE ALSO:

This watermark gets removed from finished Windows 10 updates (and from Insider builds rolled out close to the release date), but you can easily add it back, so you can see at a glance which version of Windows you’re on.

To do this, open the Registry Editor and navigate to

HKEY_CURRENT_USER\Control Panel\Desktop.

Locate PaintDesktopVersion in the right-hand pane, double-click it and change its value from 0 to 1.

Restart Windows and you’ll see the version and build number on the desktop.

To undo this change, repeat the above but switch the value back to 0.

Photo credit: AlenKadr/Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Attacks on MSPs may lead to greater regulation

Businesses need greater understanding of cloud data security responsibility

Nation state attacks increase 100 percent in three years

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 is the ultimate 5G Android gaming smartphone

How to add Windows 10 version information to your desktop

Trump's tweets will not be brought back to Twitter by the National Archives

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 21354 with new personalization options for 'News and interests'

Most Commented Stories

Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 5.4 is here to replace Microsoft Windows 10 on your PC

53 Comments

LG exits the smartphone business as Android's future looks terribly bleak

35 Comments

TP-Link launches Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) router with six antennas

24 Comments

Microsoft previews its open source Java distribution for Windows, macOS and Linux -- Microsoft Build of OpenJDK

8 Comments

Microsoft has killed off Cortana... partially

7 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.