Paint will soon be available to download from the Microsoft Store

Four years ago, Microsoft announced plans to kill off Paint, a fixture of Windows since the operating system’s first release back in 1985. There was a huge outcry at the news and Microsoft eventually backtracked, stating its simple graphics program would live on, but in the Microsoft Store.

Paint failed to materialize in the Store after the announcement however, and two years ago the app was given a stay of execution, with Microsoft stating it would continue to remain part of Windows for the foreseeable future.

It was always the plan to offer Paint through the Microsoft Store though, and now a listing for it has finally appeared.

As spotted by Aggiornamenti Lumia, the app entry states:

A favorite on Windows, Paint is a simple and powerful graphics editor with a range of uses. You can edit images quickly or create masterpieces with the tools in this app. Once you’re done, you’ll be able to save and share your files in almost any format.

Unfortunately, the app isn’t currently available for download -- you can only get it by redeeming a code.

That will no doubt change shortly though and when it does you’ll be able to download the app from here.

