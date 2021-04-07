Paint will soon be available to download from the Microsoft Store

No Comments

Four years ago, Microsoft announced plans to kill off Paint, a fixture of Windows since the operating system’s first release back in 1985. There was a huge outcry at the news and Microsoft eventually backtracked, stating its simple graphics program would live on, but in the Microsoft Store.

Paint failed to materialize in the Store after the announcement however, and two years ago the app was given a stay of execution, with Microsoft stating it would continue to remain part of Windows for the foreseeable future.

Advertisement

It was always the plan to offer Paint through the Microsoft Store though, and now a listing for it has finally appeared.

As spotted by Aggiornamenti Lumia, the app entry states:

A favorite on Windows, Paint is a simple and powerful graphics editor with a range of uses. You can edit images quickly or create masterpieces with the tools in this app. Once you’re done, you’ll be able to save and share your files in almost any format.

Unfortunately, the app isn’t currently available for download -- you can only get it by redeeming a code.

That will no doubt change shortly though and when it does you’ll be able to download the app from here.

Do you use Paint in Windows?

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

The emergence of an alternative internet

Punishing the victim won't stop ransomware

Get 'The Future Leader: 9 Skills and Mindsets to Succeed in the Next Decade' ($15 value) FREE for a limited time

Paint will soon be available to download from the Microsoft Store

Guardicore microsegmentation extends zero trust to legacy platforms

Eight out of 10 businesses struggle with data quality

Microsoft previews its open source Java distribution for Windows, macOS and Linux -- Microsoft Build of OpenJDK

Most Commented Stories

Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 5.4 is here to replace Microsoft Windows 10 on your PC

53 Comments

LG exits the smartphone business as Android's future looks terribly bleak

26 Comments

TP-Link launches Archer AX73 Wi-Fi 6 (AX5400) router with six antennas

19 Comments

Debian-based deepin Linux 20.2 is here and you should switch from Windows 10 now!

17 Comments

Microsoft has killed off Cortana... partially

7 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.