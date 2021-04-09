Microsoft kills off its Windows 10 Translator app

Although the Microsoft Store is home to loads of Windows 10 apps, there aren’t many truly great ones available to download. The biggest problem is programs (legacy apps as Microsoft likes to call them), which are typically found elsewhere, are often better and more powerful. And there are also web apps that are just as capable as many Windows 10 apps but don’t require installation.

It’s no surprise therefore that developers don’t go out of their way to create apps for the Microsoft Store. Of those that have given it a try, many have ceased development because the demand just isn’t strong enough. You’d think Microsoft would continue to develop apps for its own platform, but even it knows when it's time to pull the plug.

Towards the end of last month Microsoft announced that its Translator app for Windows would no longer be available for download from the Microsoft Store starting from April 8, 2021.

True to its word, although the app’s page is still live you can no longer download it from there. Although as the retirement announcement states:

If you have already downloaded the desktop app, it will continue to work however technical support and updates to the service will no longer be provided.

If you wish to continue to use the translation capabilities Microsoft offers you can install the iOS or Android apps on your phone, or use the web experience.

