Plugable updates USBC-VAMETER power meter tester with rotating screen

Do people call you a nerd? If they do, are they correct to call you that? Hey, look, there is nothing wrong with being nerdy. Hell, here at BetaNews, we are happy to be a judgement-free zone when it comes to nerdiness. If you are a weird nerd that like to tinker with computers and electronics, we fully embrace you. You are home here.

And that's why I bet you are the type of person to appreciate the second generation of a product from Plugable. Called "USBC-VAMETER," this little dongle serves one purpose -- to feed you information about the power being passed through a USB-C cable. You can use this for troubleshooting or just because it's super cool to know this info. The device can detect currents in both directions, and the second-gen model also has a rotatable screen orientation -- a huge improvement over its predecessor.

"The USBC-VAMETER, following a product refresh to update the design and technology, has the unique ability to quickly identify any charging problems between your USB-C chargers and devices and can do so without all the extra noise. The device only shows essential information that users of all skill levels can understand -- including voltage, amperage, and electrical current direction -- which will then inform the user of how much power their device is receiving to find and fix any power issues in real-time," says Plugable.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Silicon Power unveils Boost SU20 7-in-1 multiport USB-C dock

The company explains that with gen 2, it has "enhanced the bidirectional nature of the meter, adding a button to rotate the screen orientation to make switching between the two as easy as ever, has added a brighter and easier-to-read screen, and created an overall more robust design with strengthened USB-C Connectors. The meter will not interfere with the USB data, USB-C Alternate Mode, video, or USB-C charging because of its transparent interposer, and supports 4-20V, 50mA 10A operating range and all USB data (1.1 through 3/1 Gen 2)."

The second-generation USBC-VAMETER from Plugable can be purchased from Amazon immediately here. While the normal price is $29.95, for a limited time, you can get an additional $6 off. That's right, it can be yours for less than $24! Please be sure to click the coupon box before adding it to your cart.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.