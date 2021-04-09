Silicon Power unveils Boost SU20 7-in-1 multiport USB-C dock

There are so many docks and docking stations nowadays, that it can be hard to get excited about them. Look, I get it, they all pretty much do the same thing -- turn your laptop into a desktop while also charging it. The thing is, not all of them are created equally. In fact, some are much better than others.

With all of that said, today, trusted manufacturer Silicon Power launches an all-new USB-C multiport dock. Called "Boost SU20," it includes card readers, video output, and USB-A ports. The aluminum-bodied dock even features USB-C passthrough charging.

"This complete solution gives Type-C laptops, notebooks, and tablets access to ports that have been eliminated on newer models. Connect to 1 HDMI port, 3 USB Type-A ports, 1 USB-C PD port, 1 SD card reader, and 1 microSD card reader all from a single Type-C input. The Type-C input supports passthrough charging to power your device without needing to sacrifice power for port expansion," says Silicon Power.

The company further says, "The HDMI port supports 4K high-definition quality on multiple displays with no lag time. SD and microSD card readers are compatible with SDHC/SDXC and can work simultaneously for accelerated workflow. 4 USB ports (3 Type-A and 1 Type-C) permit a variety of different peripherals to be connected to your device at the same time."

Silicon Power shares specifications below.

Dimensions: 130.0mm x 35.0mm x 13.0mm

Weight: 71.6g

Material: Aluminum

Color: Grey

Input: USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1)

Output: USB Type-A (x3) (USB 3.2 Gen 1), USB-C PD (x1), HDMI (x1), SD Card (x1), microSD Card (x1)

Operating Temperature: 0°C - 45°C

Storage Temperature: -10°C - 70°C

Humidity: <85% (Non-Condensing)

Operating Humidity: <85% (Non-Condensing)

Certifications: CE, FCC, BSMI

While pricing is unknown for now, the Boost SU20 7-in-1 USB-C multiport dock should be available for purchase here in May 2021. With that said, Silicon Power is known for providing high-quality value products, so I fully expect the dock to be both solidly built and have a very competitive price.

