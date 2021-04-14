New endpoint security solution integrates with Microsoft Defender

Human-operated cyberattacks use effective techniques to gain a beachhead within an organization, blending in with normal user behavior to help them go undetected.

Active defense specialist Illusive is launching a new endpoint security offering integrated with Microsoft Defender that provides complete detection coverage and faster ability to contain human-operated attack campaigns.

Guy Rosenthal, director of product management at Illusive, says, "Human-Operated attacks continue to grow in sophistication and are often beyond the capabilities of security teams to detect until it is too late. The integrated solution of Illusive Active Defense and Microsoft Defender fills in the gaps that other security tools leave, creating a stronger and faster detection & response workflow, to more thoroughly protect an organization’s critical digital assets."

Illusive Active Defense for Microsoft Defender detects malicious behavior using endpoint-based, agentless deceptions. Alerts from Illusive appear in the Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE) user interface, giving a comprehensive, single pane view of both anomaly-based alerts from MDE and deterministic alerts from Illusive.

Illusive also provides alert prioritization by providing its crown-jewel and high-value asset rankings and context to MDE. With this data enrichment, the security analyst who receives an alert on an endpoint can determine how near or far that endpoint may be from a critical asset, allowing actions to be planned accordingly.

"Microsoft and Illusive have collaborated to present a comprehensive solution that combines MITRE ATT&CK and MITRE SHIELD Active Defense frameworks," says Biran Franco, principal PM manager, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint at Microsoft. "Illusive insights and detections, combined with Microsoft Defender for Endpoint helps discover malicious activity, stop human-operated attacks, and give customers much needed confidence in an uncertain world."

Image Credit: alphaspirit / Shutterstock