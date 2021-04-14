Linux Foundation Research aims to widen understanding of open source projects

Non-profit organization the Linux Foundation today announces Linux Foundation Research, a new division that will broaden the understanding of open source projects, ecosystem dynamics, and impact.

Through a series of research projects and related content, Linux Foundation Research will make use of the Foundation's vast repository of data, tools, and communities and apply quantitative and qualitative techniques to create an unprecedented knowledge network to benefit the global open source community, academia, and industry.

"As we continue in our mission to collectively build the world's most critical open infrastructure, we can provide a first-of-its-kind research program that leverages the Linux Foundation's experience, brings our communities together, and can help inform how open source evolves for decades to come," says Jim Zemlin, executive director at the Linux Foundation. "As we have seen in our previous studies on supply chain security and FOSS contribution, research is an important way to measure the progress of both open source ecosystems and contributor trends. With a dedicated research organization, the Linux Foundation will be better equipped to draw out insights, trends, and context that will inform discussions and decisions around open collaboration."

A Linux Foundation Research Advisory Board will be established, a rotating committee of community leaders and subject matter experts, who will collectively influence the program agenda and provide strategic input, oversight, and ongoing support on next-generation issues. The project will be headed by Hilary Carter, VP Research, who most recently led the development and publication of more than 100 enterprise-focused technology research projects for the Blockchain Research Institute.

"The opportunity to measure, analyze, and describe the impact of open source collaborations in a more fulsome way through Linux Foundation Research is inspiring," says Carter. "Whether we're exploring the security of digital supply chains or new initiatives to better report on climate risk, the goal of LF Research is to enhance decision-making and encourage collaboration in a vast array of open source projects. It’s not enough to simply describe what’s taking place. It's about getting to the heart of why open source community initiatives matter to all facets of our society, as a means to get more people -- and more organizations -- actively involved."

More information is available on the Linux Foundation site.

Image credit: Artur Szczybylo/Shutterstock