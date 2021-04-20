Hybrid working to become the new norm for tech pros

A new survey shows that 86 percent of technology professionals in the UK and Europe don't want to return to the office full-time.

The study from tech job marketplace hackajob finds around one in four (26 percent) would like to work remotely permanently, while 60 percent are happy to work from the office occasionally and spend the rest of the week working from home.

"Hybrid working is the new deal breaker for tech professionals," says Mark Chaffey co-founder and CEO at hackajob. "The past year has allowed for greater flexibility and freedom like never before. Although working from home may not have been the easiest for individuals this past year, tech professionals clearly find the value in not being in the office every day. Employees are feeling more comfortable and happier working from home, having cultivated a work-life balance. They are just as productive when working from home, even more so in fact thanks to fewer distractions and no commute."

Advertisement

The study also shows that 80 percent of tech professionals don't think they will be working for the same company in two years. This suggests employees care more about job flexibility and gratification than permanent jobs, private healthcare and pensions.

It highlights the need for potential employers to ditch resumes and eliminate the bias that still exists in the hiring process too. More than half (57 percent) of tech professionals want to be assessed on their skills -- not their resumes or indeed their gender, ethnicity, education, sexuality, disability and socio-economic status. In addition, many say blind interview processes are crucial if organizations are to both hire people based on their potential and commit to creating a diverse and inclusive culture in the workplace.

When asked what benefits matter most to them 76 percent say flexible working which is ranked above annual leave (63 percent), learning and development (62 percent), private healthcare (47 percent) and pension (35 percent).

"Giving tech professionals the freedom to choose how and where they work is key to attracting the best talent," adds Chaffey. "The office should remain as an option but businesses must remember there is no one size fits all approach for a market where talent moves quickly. They must give employees what they want -- a hybrid working model which provides the best of both worlds."

The full report is available from the hackajob site.

Image Credit: Rawpixel / Shutterstock

