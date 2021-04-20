TP-Link launches Deco X68 AX3600 Whole Home Mesh Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 System

If you don't yet have a Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) wireless router, you are making a big mistake. Even if you don't currently have any Wi-Fi 6 devices, you can score such a router for less than $79.99. Seriously, folks, it's time to upgrade your aging wireless networking gear already. If you have a large home, however, you will want to consider a more powerful mesh system. And yes, there are mesh Wi-Fi 6 solutions available.

Looking to upgrade to both 802.11ax and mesh? Good news -- TP-Link has a new "whole home" Wi-Fi 6 system that is rather affordable. The "Deco X68," as it is called, offers Tri-Band AX3600 Wi-Fi via two access points to blanket your home in connectivity. In fact, TP-Link claims it is capable of providing up to 5,500 square feet of coverage. Adding a third access point increases that to 7,000 square feet.

"Enhanced by Wi-Fi 6, Deco X68 builds a more efficient network with four times the average throughput on connected devices in dense environments. Allowing up to 150 devices to connect without dragging down performance, ensuring the network is always operating at optimum speeds, the Deco X68’s AI-Driven Mesh will intelligently learn the network environment to provide ideal Wi-Fi unique to your home. Through HomeShield, TP-Link’s premium security services, the Deco X68 keeps not only your home network safe, but protects all your connected IoT devices," says TP-Link.

The company further says, "Deco Wi-Fi 6 Mesh systems feature TP-Link Deco Mesh Technology, which includes seamless roaming, adaptive routing and self-healing for optimal network connectivity. They also support OFDMA technology and DL/UL MU-MIMO technology, enabling more connected devices in dense environments, while significantly increasing network capacity and efficiency compared to traditional Wi-Fi 5 routers. These solutions support WPA3, the latest in cybersecurity making home networks more secure."

TP-Link shares specifications below.

Processor: 1.5 GHz Quad-Core CPU

Ethernet Ports: 2× Gigabit Ports (each)

Dimensions (W×D×H): 4.1 × 4.1 × 6.7 in

Operating Temperature: 0℃~40℃ (32℉ ~104℉)

Storage Temperature: -40℃~70℃ (-40℉ ~158℉)

Operating Humidity: 10%~90% non-condensing

Storage Humidity: 5%~90% non-condensing

WiFi Encryption: WPA, WPA2, and WPA3

WiFi Speeds: AX3600 -- 5 GHz: 1802 Mbps (802.11ax), 5 GHz: 1201 Mbps (802.11ax), 2.4 GHz: 574 Mbps (802.11ax)

WiFi Capacity: Tri-Band, 4×4 MU-MIMO, OFDMA, 7 Streams, 5× High-Gain Antennas, Beamforming

The TP-Link Deco X68 AX3600 Whole Home Mesh Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 System (two access points) is priced at $279.99 and will be available for purchase here very soon. TP-Link now has several 802.11ax products at various price points to meet the needs of most households. There's really no excuse to not have Wi-Fi 6 in 2021.

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.