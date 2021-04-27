Microsoft Office and OneNote now available for Amazon Fire tablets

Earlier today, Amazon revealed its all-new Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus tablets. Both are more powerful than their predecessors, but priced from just $149. If you’re in the market for a low cost Android tablet, then they are definitely worth your consideration.

You can also pick up either device as part of the new Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle which includes a 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription and comes with premium Office apps, and 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage. You don’t need to buy a new tablet though as the Microsoft Office and OneNote apps are now available to install through the Amazon Appstore.

If you have an Amazon Fire tablet you can grab both Microsoft Office and OneNote apps direct from Amazon.

Microsoft Office combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint in a single app, while OneNote is a digital notebook that lets you capture ideas, organize and share thoughts, and sync notes.

Both apps are free, but you will need a qualifying Microsoft 365 subscription if you want to unlock the full Office experience on your tablet.

The apps are available in all countries where Fire tablets are sold by Amazon.

