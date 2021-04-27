Amazon's all-new Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus tablets are better than ever

Last week, Apple took the wraps off its latest iPad Pro and it's a beast, thanks in part to being powered by the company’s own powerful 8-core M1 chip.

Not everyone has $800 (and upwards) to blow on a tablet though, and not everyone wants to buy into Apple’s ecosystem. That’s the market that Amazon targets and its new Fire HD 10 and Fire HD 10 Plus tablets are more powerful than ever, and with price tags that won’t break the bank.

The new Fire HD 10 has an updated design and is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. It comes with 3GB RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage expandable to 1TB via a microSD card.

In addition it has a 10 percent brighter 1080p display, and Amazon says you can expect 12 hours of battery life.

The Fire HD 10 Plus has a soft touch, slate colored finish and 4GB RAM. It also offers wireless charging.

"Our best tablets just keep getting better. The new Fire HD 10 is brighter, thinner, and lighter, with an octa-core processor for fast and responsive performance, 50 percent more RAM, and all-day battery life -- and is still only $149.99," said Kevin Keith, vice president, Amazon Devices. "Plus, we added new apps, features, and accessories, including a Productivity Bundle with the Fire HD 10, a Microsoft 365 Personal subscription, and a detachable keyboard case, to help you get more done."

Starting at $149.99, Fire HD 10 is available for pre-order today and on sale from May 26, with 32GB or 64GB of storage. It comes in Black, Denim, Lavender, and Olive colors.

Fire HD 10 Plus is available with 32GB or 64GB of storage starting at $179.99.

Both tablets can also be purchased as part of the new Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle, which features a Made for Amazon keyboard case by Fintie and a 12-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription. The price for this starts at $219.99.