The Queen's golden Nintendo Wii is up for sale

In 2009, as a publicity stunt, games publisher THQ made a 24 Karat golden Nintendo Wii console for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen likely never saw it (and probably has no knowledge of its existence), but it’s a fine looking piece of Wii history and it's currently up for sale on eBay, although you’ll need deep pockets if you want to buy it.

Donny from consolevariations.com has owned the golden Wii since 2017 and describes it as being in 'good condition', although the bottom of the serial number is partially covered with the red fabric it was displayed on by THQ and the Wii-mote also has some wear on the bottom.

If that doesn’t put you off, then you can buy it now for the eye-watering price of $300,000 from here.

Explaining why he has chosen to sell it, Donny explains it’s so he can buy his own place. On Consolevariations.com he says: