Ubuntu 21.10 is called 'Impish Indri' -- here is when the Linux distro should be released

Linux distributions and silly names go together like peanut butter and jelly. For whatever reason, the maintainers of these operating systems seem to enjoy having fun with what they call them -- some argue it is childish. Hell, even Google -- a multi-billion dollar company -- once used sugary dessert names for the Linux-based Android operating system. I am glad the search giant stopped that nonsense.

One of the most well-known desktop Linux distributions to use funny names is Ubuntu. It famously uses the convention of an adjective and a lesser-known animal, each starting with the same letter. The letter is chosen sequentially by alphabet. For example, Ubuntu 21.04 uses the letter "H" -- "Hirsute Hippo".

The next version of the operating system, version 21.10, will use the letter "I". For this release, Canonical has chosen "Impish Indri." Never heard of a an indri? Neither have I. Apparently it is a type of a large lemur. The word "impish" is a synonym of "mischievous." The animal looks pretty cool, as you can see from the image at the top of this page.

Knowing the name is great, but when will Ubuntu Linux 21.10 actually be released? Well, the version number pretty much tells you that. The first two numbers (21) represent the year, and the second set of numbers (10) are for the month. So, Ubuntu 21.10 will be released in October of this year.

Of course, a month is a long time (and a bit vague). Ubuntu users would obviously prefer know the exact day that Impish Indri is scheduled to be released. Well, folks, I am happy to say we now know this date. According to the official release schedule, Ubuntu 21.10 should be ready to go on October 14.

Does this mean Ubuntu Linux 21.10 "Impish Indri" will absolutely be released on that date? No, it is not a guarantee. However, as long as there are no show-stopping bugs in October, it is a fairly safe bet.

Photo credit: LMIMAGES / Shutterstock