Microsoft preparing the Windows 10 May 2021 Update (21H1) for release

Windows 10 Insiders have been testing out the May 2021 Update for a while now, but it won’t be long before the update gets made available to non-Insiders.

Microsoft’s Brandon LeBlanc says that Build 19043.928 is the final build for the May 2021 Update. It will be firstly offered to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel although they will need to request it.

If you’re in the Release Preview ring you will be able to get the Update by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and choosing to install 21H1.

Although Build 19043.928 is the build you’ll receive when installing the May 2021 Update, it’s not the most up to date one. Microsoft will continue to improve the update as part of its servicing cadence. Indeed, Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels have already been given the chance to install Build 19043.964.

There’s no word on exactly when the May 2021 Update will begin rolling out to non-Insiders, but assuming no major problems are detected it, it should be early next month.