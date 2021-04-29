Modernizing data protection becomes a top priority for enterprises

A new study carried out by IDC for cloud data management company Zerto reveals that modernizing data protection, including backup and disaster recovery, is an IT priority that is crucial to digital transformation for 90.8 percent of respondents.

It also shows that 94.7 percent have seen an impact to their work-from-home data protection as a result of COVID, and that 80 percent of new applications will be deployed in the cloud or at the edge.

The top three IT priorities for organizations as they modernize backup and disaster recovery are seen as: cloud-first deployments, IT transformation, and implementing cloud-based disaster recovery.

The desire to modernize is in the face of new threats with 95.1 percent of organizations having suffered a ransomware or malware attack in the past 12 months. More than 80 percent have seen at least one attack resulting in data corruption, with 43 percent experiencing unrecoverable data within the past 12 months, and more than a third (36.6 percent) having suffered more than 25 attacks during that time.

One of the key technologies now emerging to help IT organizations improve data protection, reduce data loss, and recover data more quickly is continuous data protection (CDP). 52.1 percent of respondents to the study plan to invest in both backup and DR improvements.

"We're experiencing unprecedented times, requiring organizations to focus resources on providing 'always-on' data protection, especially as they deal with an increase of downtime due to various planned and unplanned disruptions," says Caroline Seymour, vice president of product marketing at Zerto. "This research from IDC shows why CDP is important for organizations as they look to modernize their backup and disaster recovery to overcome the hurdles they face and ensure they are always protected and can focus on accelerating digital initiatives."

The full report is available from the Zerto site.

Photo Credit: Den Rise/Shutterstock