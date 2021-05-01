Microsoft releases two free Camo theme packs for Windows 10

No Comments
Artic Camo Special Edition theme pack

If you've been looking for a way to customize the look of your computer, Microsoft has just released two free Theme Packs for Windows 10.

The Forest Camo and Arctic Camo theme packs have been designed to match special editions of the Microsoft Bluetooth mouse, but they can be downloaded for free regardless of whether you own this device. It's not all that often that you get something for free, so when it happens, grab whatever's on offer!

Advertisement

See also:

The Artic Camo Special Edition and Forest Camo Special Edition theme packs include multiple desktop background which will rotate as a slideshow. The themes also change desktop colors, but there are -- sadly -- no custom curors or sounds in the themes. images are really just a wallpaper collections.

As you may well have guessed from the named, the Artic Camo (above) features cool gray and white tones, while Forest Camo is earthy greens.

Both the Artic Camo Special Edition theme pack and the Forest Camo Special Edition theme pack can be downloads free from charge from the Microsoft store.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases two free Camo theme packs for Windows 10

VMware has no plans to support Windows 10 on M1 Macs -- Windows is second priority behind Linux

End-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger is a long way away

Surprisingly unproblematic KB5001391 update brings speed boost to Windows 10

Silicon Power launches Blast Plug BP75 and BP80 wireless Bluetooth earbuds

Microsoft is dramatically improving Bluetooth audio in Windows 10

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Most Commented Stories

[UPDATED] NVIDIA has a simple, possibly inadvisable, solution for poor game performance caused by problematic Windows 10 updates

31 Comments

How to hide News and Interests in the Windows 10 taskbar

25 Comments

I feel like an IDIOT for buying Apple AirTag

14 Comments

Hidden settings in Windows 10 unlock new Sun Valley floating menus

13 Comments

Microsoft preparing the Windows 10 May 2021 Update (21H1) for release

6 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.