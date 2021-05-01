Microsoft releases two free Camo theme packs for Windows 10

If you've been looking for a way to customize the look of your computer, Microsoft has just released two free Theme Packs for Windows 10.

The Forest Camo and Arctic Camo theme packs have been designed to match special editions of the Microsoft Bluetooth mouse, but they can be downloaded for free regardless of whether you own this device. It's not all that often that you get something for free, so when it happens, grab whatever's on offer!

The Artic Camo Special Edition and Forest Camo Special Edition theme packs include multiple desktop background which will rotate as a slideshow. The themes also change desktop colors, but there are -- sadly -- no custom curors or sounds in the themes. images are really just a wallpaper collections.

As you may well have guessed from the named, the Artic Camo (above) features cool gray and white tones, while Forest Camo is earthy greens.

Both the Artic Camo Special Edition theme pack and the Forest Camo Special Edition theme pack can be downloads free from charge from the Microsoft store.