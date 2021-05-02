You can download Ubuntu Linux 21.10 'Impish Indri' daily builds right now!

Ubuntu 21.10 won't get a stable release until October of 2021. In fact, we know the exact date the Linux-based operating system should be made available -- October 14. In addition to that date, we also know what the distribution's codename is -- Impish Indri.

Unfortunately, we only just entered the month of May, meaning Ubuntu 21.10 won't be available to download -- in stable form, at least -- for about five more months. According to the release schedule, the beta of Impish Indri won't even be released until September at the earliest. Sigh. What is an Ubuntu enthusiast supposed to do?

Well, believe it or not, you can technically get Ubuntu 21.10 "Impish Indri" right now -- sort of. You see, daily builds of the Linux-based operating stem can be downloaded here right away. Before you download and install a daily build of Impish Indri, however, you should keep in mind it is extremely early in the development cycle -- this is pre-beta, folks.

In other words, daily builds of Ubuntu 21.10 will be very buggy and you'd be crazy to use them as your day-to-day operating system. Only the most hardcore Ubuntu users that aren't worried about data loss should even bother at this stage. You have been warned.

Photo credit: My Ocean Production / Shutterstock