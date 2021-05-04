Updated platform helps enterprises adapt to security in a post-pandemic world

2Fa phone

The digital transformation efforts spurred by COVID 19 have created major problems for enterprises in navigating privacy and security and put identity security high on the priorities list for this shift to a new, flexible work model

Identity management platform SecureAuth has announced updates to its platform to allow businesses to address these challenges.

New capabilities include Identity Store -- a lightweight, privacy-focused cloud directory to help companies secure the personally identifiable information (PII) of all non-workforce and customer identities. It offers companies greater control over where and how they store user data, and how they address retention of PII and anonymization of user data as required by local legal requirements like GDPR or CCPA.

"As our customers transition to a new workforce environment, they are challenged with securing data, apps and systems," says Mark Miller, vice president South Central at Kudelski Security, a SecureAuth channel partner. "SecureAuth's new Identity Store addresses the need of today’s identity ecosystem."

There's also 'Questionnaire as a Factor' -- this lets administrators incorporate a questionnaire as part of the login flow, giving them the ability to rapidly collect critical HR and employee safety information (such as COVID contact tracing) at the point of login.

In addition there's a mobile SDK to allow enterprises to deploy in-app adaptive multi-factor authentication to employees, partners or customers with no business disruption and no need to build their own authentication stack..

You can find out more on the SecureAuth site.

Image Creditdcdp/depositphotos.com

