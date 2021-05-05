This Cat6a Ethernet cable is antibacterial

3 Comments

COVID-19 has been a global tragedy, leading to many deaths and causing countless businesses to shutter. On a positive note, however, the virus has opened our eyes to many unsanitary behaviors. For instance, people are more cognizant of the importance of hand-washing.

The coronavirus has also lead to new health-conscious products on the market, and today, L-com releases something quite interesting. While not necessarily a way to fight the COVID-19 virus, the company's newest product can combat sickness overall. You see, it is a Cat6a Ethernet cable that has both antibacterial and antimicrobial properties.

"L-com’s new antibacterial Cat6a cable line includes 30 models that feature a cable, plug and boot that resist 99.9 percent of bacteria including staphylococcus, E. coli and MRSA. These cables are compliant with ISO 22196:2011 antibacterial test standards and are available with LSZH or PVC jackets and in UTP 24AWG or S/FTP 26AWG construction. These unique cables are channel tested to 10Gbps Cat6a standards," says the company.

Advertisement

Dustin Guttadauro, L-com's Product Line Manager explains, "In a world still managing the spread of Covid, antibacterial Ethernet cable assemblies can protect your application by keeping it clean and sterile while also providing the quality and performance you typically expect from L-com’s Ethernet products."

If you are interested in buying your own antibacterial Cat6a Ethernet cable, you can get one directly from L-com here. Pricing starts at $9.10 and increases based on cable length and thickness.

Image credit: Ricardo RomeroShutterstock

3 Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

This Cat6a Ethernet cable is antibacterial

Google Arts & Culture's open source Woolaroo app uses AI to help preserve endangered languages

Star Labs StarBook Mk V laptop for sale with Linux Mint, Ubuntu, Manjaro, and more

Windows 10 handheld gaming PC now available for pre-order on Amazon

There's a Starlink waiting in the sky -- it may not blow your mind though

New pack helps developers manage open source licenses and compliance

Tiger King's Carole Baskin launches her own crypto 'purr-ency' -- $CAT

Most Commented Stories

How to restart your graphic drivers in Windows 10 with a secret keyboard shortcut

15 Comments

Windows Defender bug creating thousands of files on Windows 10 systems

10 Comments

End-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger is a long way away

8 Comments

Microsoft preparing the Windows 10 May 2021 Update (21H1) for release

7 Comments

Samsung launches Galaxy Book Pro Windows 10 laptops with OLED screens and Wi-Fi 6E

4 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.