This Cat6a Ethernet cable is antibacterial

COVID-19 has been a global tragedy, leading to many deaths and causing countless businesses to shutter. On a positive note, however, the virus has opened our eyes to many unsanitary behaviors. For instance, people are more cognizant of the importance of hand-washing.

The coronavirus has also lead to new health-conscious products on the market, and today, L-com releases something quite interesting. While not necessarily a way to fight the COVID-19 virus, the company's newest product can combat sickness overall. You see, it is a Cat6a Ethernet cable that has both antibacterial and antimicrobial properties.

"L-com’s new antibacterial Cat6a cable line includes 30 models that feature a cable, plug and boot that resist 99.9 percent of bacteria including staphylococcus, E. coli and MRSA. These cables are compliant with ISO 22196:2011 antibacterial test standards and are available with LSZH or PVC jackets and in UTP 24AWG or S/FTP 26AWG construction. These unique cables are channel tested to 10Gbps Cat6a standards," says the company.

Dustin Guttadauro, L-com's Product Line Manager explains, "In a world still managing the spread of Covid, antibacterial Ethernet cable assemblies can protect your application by keeping it clean and sterile while also providing the quality and performance you typically expect from L-com’s Ethernet products."

If you are interested in buying your own antibacterial Cat6a Ethernet cable, you can get one directly from L-com here. Pricing starts at $9.10 and increases based on cable length and thickness.

Image credit: Ricardo Romero / Shutterstock