Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-thirty-seven in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft is still working on getting Adobe Flash components removed from its operating system. The optional update KB4577586 will soon be installed on devices running Windows 8.1 or newer .

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Photo Transfer App - Photos & Videos

Photo Transfer App - Photos & Videos enables you to transfer media from your mobile devices to your Windows devices, manage media on these devices, and to push media from Windows devices to the mobile devices.

The app requires the companion application Photo Transfer App on the mobile device. It works with Android and iOS devices, and can transfer photos over Wi-Fi and cable.

The free version has several limitations, including the number of photos that can be transferred in one operation.

WebBrowserBookmarksView

WebBrowserBookmarksView is a new application by Nirsoft, developer of hundreds of useful tools. The new desktop program displays bookmarks and favorites from supported browsers in its interface. It supports installed browsers and portable applications on local and remote devices.

Bookmarks are displayed in a table in the interface with their name, folder target, location and other information. A click on a column header sorts the data accordingly.

Bookmarks can be copied or exported, e.g. as an HTML file on the local system.

The latest Instagram version for Windows 10 is a full PWA now.

Microsoft Edge 92 is getting a new Automatic HTTPS mode to upgrade HTTP connections to HTTPSs with or without fallback.

Rufus 3.14 update improves the DD write speed, checksum computation speed, and network connectivity detection.

Twitter's latest update introduces threaded conversation units on the home timeline and new typeahead search results algorithms.