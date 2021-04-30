Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-thirty-six in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

The next feature update for Windows 10 is almost here. Microsoft picked a build for the update this week, which is already available for testing.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Advertisement

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

CyberLink PhotoDirector 365 Essential

CyberLink PhotoDirector 365 Essential is a photo editing tool that supports a wide range of editing features such as tools to remove objects or people from photos, make graphical adjustments, or add effects to photos.

The latest version adds more effects and options, including light rays and sparkle effects, AI powered sky replacement or person and object segmentation.

Cyberlink removed the 30-day trial limitation from the Essential version.

CyberLink PowerDirector 365 Essential

CyberLink PowerDirector 365 Essential is a video editing tool for Windows. It offers options to edit and export videos, and upload them to various sites, e.g. YouTube or Facebook, directly.

It supports a huge range of audio and video editing tools, e.g. to fix shaky videos, modify audio and video quality and graphics parameters, or add effects and intros to videos.

The 30-day trial has been removed from this version as well.

Notable updates

PowerToys 0.37 requires Windows 10 version 1903 or newer, and includes a number of fixes, but still no Video Conference Mute option.

The latest version of Winget, a package manager for Windows by Microsoft, includes the new commands list and uninstall.