Bye bye, Windows 95! Windows 10 Sun Valley update brings a host of new icons

No Comments
Windows key on keyboard

There is a lot to look forward to in the future of Windows 10, and the not-too-distant Sun Valley update is an excellent case in point.

With the Sun Valley redesign, Microsoft is giving the operating system a much-needed visual overhaul.  We already know about changes to the general look, new menu design, and even a new default font, but icons are also getting a big refresh -- including plenty of old favorites that have not changed since the days of Windows 95.

See also:

Advertisement

We've already seen various new icons for various parts of Windows 10 21H2, but Windows Latest has spotted changes deeper within the preview builds. As fans of tweaking and customization will be well-aware, the shll32.dll file is home to a bunch of icons that are used across Windows. In the latest preview builds of Sun Valley, there have been lots of redesigns and updates.

Sun Valley icons

The updated icons have a much more modern look that is very much in keeping with the Explorer changes we've already seen.

To help you get a better idea of what to expect without having to install the Insider Preview build of Sun Valley, Bleeping Computer was kind enough to extract no fewer than 108 icons from shell32.dll so you can see the new look:

Sun Valley icon

Like what you see?

Image credit: Primakov / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Bye bye, Windows 95! Windows 10 Sun Valley update brings a host of new icons

Windows 7 2021 Edition is everything Windows 10 should be

Audio editor Audacity has the audacity to add telemetry collection -- and users are not happy

How to block site notification requests in Chrome

Microsoft may have cancelled Windows 10X

Is digital transformation the answer to the recovery of SMEs?

How to force all web links to open in your default browser on Windows 10, not Microsoft Edge

Most Commented Stories

Windows Defender bug creating thousands of files on Windows 10 systems

19 Comments

How to restart your graphic drivers in Windows 10 with a secret keyboard shortcut

15 Comments

How to force all web links to open in your default browser on Windows 10, not Microsoft Edge

13 Comments

End-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger is a long way away

10 Comments

This Cat6a Ethernet cable is antibacterial

9 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.