System76 begins shipping Linux computers to Mexico, including ones made in the USA

No Comments

When you live in the USA, you get used to buying things that are made in other countries. It is just very common to see things stamped with "Made in China" or "Made in Mexico." Some Americans take issue with this, actively trying to buy products made in the USA, but this can be quite hard. Even American car companies, like Ford, outsource labor to foreign counties, such as Mexico.

System76 is a company that sells computers preloaded with Linux-based operating systems, including laptops and desktops. While its laptops are not yet manufactured in the USA, its beautiful Thelio desktops are handcrafted here. And now, in an interesting twist, System76 has begun shipping its computers to customers in Mexico.

Why do I say this is interesting? Well, like I previously stated, Americans are used to seeing products made in Mexico on store shelves. And most computers are not made in the USA, nor are they running Linux. So to think that a company in the USA is making Linux desktops and selling them to people in Mexico is pretty damn neat.

Advertisement

This move shows that trade between countries shouldn't be seen as a negative. We are all humans, folks. Not to mention, Mexico is only the latest foreign country where System76 will be shipping product. There are currently many other countries supported too.

Are you someone living in Mexico that has been clamoring for a System76 computer running Linux? Will this news now make you buy one? Please tell me in the comments below.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

System76 begins shipping Linux computers to Mexico, including ones made in the USA

Bye bye, Windows 95! Windows 10 Sun Valley update brings a host of new icons

Audio editor Audacity has the audacity to add telemetry collection -- and users are not happy

How to block site notification requests in Chrome

Microsoft may have cancelled Windows 10X

Is digital transformation the answer to the recovery of SMEs?

How to force all web links to open in your default browser on Windows 10, not Microsoft Edge

Most Commented Stories

Windows Defender bug creating thousands of files on Windows 10 systems

19 Comments

How to restart your graphic drivers in Windows 10 with a secret keyboard shortcut

15 Comments

How to force all web links to open in your default browser on Windows 10, not Microsoft Edge

13 Comments

End-to-end encryption for Facebook Messenger is a long way away

10 Comments

This Cat6a Ethernet cable is antibacterial

9 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.