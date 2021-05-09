Microsoft withdraws AMD driver that causes INACCESSIBLE_BOOT_DEVICE error in Windows 10

Microsoft has pulled an AMD SCSI driver from Windows Update after it was found to cause boot problems for numerous people.

Reports came from many users who experienced boot problems, BSoDs, INACCESSIBLE_BOOT_DEVICE errors "bricked"systems after installing the troublesome driver. The driver -- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. - SCSIAdapter - 9.3.0.221 -- has now been withdrawn, but anyone who has already updated will need to manually uninstall it.

While the driver will only have been installed on system with the associated hardware, the fact that it was an automatically installed update left users affected by boot issues wondering what on Earth was going on. Over on Reddit as well as the Microsoft support forums, complaints about inaccessible boot device flooded in. Many of those complaining have Gigabyte motherboards.

The driver has now been pulled off Windows Update, so no one else should start to experience the problem, but this will be of little consolation to anyone who has been unfortunate enough to have it installed automatically.

While some people were lucky and found that the Automatic Startup Repair feature of Windows 10 kicked in after a few failed boots and fixed the problem, this is not always the case. For anyone who has installed the problematic driver but has not yet restarted Windows, it can be uninstalled via Device Manager:

Press Win + R, type devmgmt.msc and press Enter Expand the Storage controllers section Double click the storage device Move to the Driver tab and click Roll Back Driver

