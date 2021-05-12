HP adds security by design for home and business users

HP is launching a newly integrated portfolio of secure by design PCs and printers, hardware-enforced endpoint security software, and endpoint security services to protect its customers from growing cyber threats.

The HP Wolf Security portfolio builds on the company's security research to offer a unified portfolio focused on delivering comprehensive endpoint protection and cyber-resiliency.

"As the importance of endpoint security continues to grow, we saw an opportunity to create a more integrated offering for customers to simplify security and stay ahead of future threats," says Ian Pratt, global head of security, Personal Systems, for HP. "The leading technology of the future will be secure by design and intelligent enough to not simply detect threats, but to contain and mitigate their impact, and to recover quickly in the event of a breach, which could happen at any time, to any one of us. HP Wolf Security is a new breed of endpoint security tailored for the future of work."

There's a range of products under the Wolf Security banner:

HP Wolf Security for Home -- includes a set of built-in security features for select consumer PCs as well as HP Wolf Essential Security software and services. HP Wolf Essential Security is included on select home printers too.

HP Wolf Security for Business -- includes a portfolio of hardware-enforced security features, included with every business PC purchase, designed for businesses of all sizes.

HP Wolf Pro Security, devices, software and services -- is aimed at small to mid-sized businesses.

HP Wolf Enterprise Security, devices, software and services -- is made for enterprises and government.

The business-focused versions include features such as being able to secure remote sysadmin activity, threat containment, and built-in hardware security capabilities like Application Persistence, OS Resiliency and Physical Tamper Protection.

The company has also announced a new Flexworker offering with HP Wolf Security that allows IT departments to boost workforce productivity while helping to protect corporate networks and data. A new extended Managed Print Service (MPS) allows IT departments to equip hybrid workers with secure, company-approved printers that can be monitored and automatically remediated if a device falls out of compliance with corporate policies.

"The future of work will be more distributed than ever before, with a growing number of people working from multiple locations outside the office. This will unlock exciting new opportunities for greater mobility, but it also creates new vulnerabilities," says Joanna Burkey, CISO of HP.

You can find out more on the HP site and in the video below.

Photo Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com