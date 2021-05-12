Microsoft releases new PowerToys update with important fixes and changes

It feels like it has been a while since the last PowerToys update, but today that changes. Microsoft has released PowerToys v0.37.2 bringing a couple of key changes to the suite of utilities for Windows 10.

Anyone hoping to see the appearance of the Video Conference Mute tool will remain disappointed. As this is only a minor version number increase, however, it is not really surprising that there are no major additions.

The update brings changes to two components of the PowerToys colletion, specifically Power Rename and Keyboard Manager. Neither of these changes will set pulses racing, but they remain important steps in the utility collection's evolution.

Over on GitHub, lead developer of PowerToys Clint Rutkas says:

This is patch release to fix two regression bugs in 0.37.0 we deemed important for stability based on user feedback.

The full -- albeit rather short -- changelog for PowerToys v0.37.2 looks like this:

#11068 - Power Rename freezes & resets explorer.exe after latest update

#11162 - Event handle leak in PowerToys.KeyboardManagerEngine.exe

If you want to grab this latest update, you can do so from within the app itself, or you can download it from here.