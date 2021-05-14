Get 'Cybersecurity Fundamentals -- Risks, Procedures, & Integration' ebook for free

The core of the Internet is getting weaker as we connect ever more of our lives -- phones, tablets, cars, refrigerators -- to it. Meanwhile, the attacks are getting stronger.

Cybercrime is a global pandemic. Cybersecurity is mainstream today because we’ve seen the repercussions personally, professionally and financially from not keeping our corporate and customer data secure.

Security isn’t an IT issue; it’s a board-level issue for organizations globally. To speak more broadly, it’s a global citizen issue. Although this topic has exploded over the last couple of years, there’s still a lack of awareness regarding many of the cybersecurity opportunities.

This guide includes multiple perspectives, including:

Cybersecurity in the modern age

Anatomy of a cybercrime

How to work around the inherent flaw of cybersecurity

5 ways to protect your business

Robert Herjavec’s advice for navigating cyberattacks

The next phase of cybercrime

