Here are all the features Microsoft removed or deprecated in Windows 10 May 2021 Update (21H1)

Microsoft began to roll out the latest big feature update for Windows 10 earlier today, and we explained what's new and how to get the update here.

With each new OS update, however, some existing features get dropped, or stop being actively developed. Here’s what’s missing in Windows 10 21H1, the May 2021 Update.

REMOVED FEATURES:

XDDM-based remote display driver -- Support for Windows 2000 Display Driver Model (XDDM) based remote display drivers is removed in this release. Independent Software Vendors that use an XDDM-based remote display driver should plan a migration to the WDDM driver model. For more information on implementing remote display indirect display driver, see Updates for IddCx versions 1.4 and later.

Microsoft Edge -- The legacy version of Microsoft Edge is no longer supported after March 9, 2021. For more information, see End of support reminder for Microsoft Edge Legacy.

DEPRECATED FEATURES:

Personalization roaming -- Roaming of Personalization settings (including wallpaper, slideshow, accent colors, and lock screen images) is no longer being developed and might be removed in a future release.

Windows Management Instrumentation Command line (WMIC) tool -- The WMIC tool is deprecated in Windows 10, version 21H1 and the 21H1 semi-annual channel release of Windows Server. This tool is superseded by Windows PowerShell for WMI. Note: This deprecation only applies to the command-line management tool. WMI itself is not affected.

