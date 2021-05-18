GlobalSign celebrates 25 years as a certificate authority

secure payments lock

Identity solutions provider GlobalSign today celebrates the significant milestone of 25 years as a Certificate Authority (CA).

The company has grown from just a few employees in 1996 to become one of the world's top CAs -- as well as the longest operating -- with over than 550 employees in more than a dozen countries.

"Since our company's initial founding, there has been sweeping change in the overall security industry. Through it all, BelSign and then GlobalSign -- which is founded on Public Key Infrastructure -- has enabled tens of thousands of companies to protect identity, websites, ecommerce transactions, code and more," says Lila Kee, general manager, North and South America at GlobalSign. "We've also now built a powerful cloud that is capable of securing a billion endpoints. We have proven that it is robust enough to produce results of this magnitude."

To mark this event the company has produced an infographic of significant milestones which you can see below and you can find out more on the GlobalSign site.

Image Credit: merznatalia / depositphotos.com

