Microsoft confirms Windows 10X -- the slimmed-down operating system no-one wanted -- is dead

A week ago we reported that Microsoft might have cancelled Windows 10X, its much-hyped Chrome OS competitor.

Although the software giant didn’t confirm this move at the time, it didn’t deny it either, and today the company admits that it has now pulled the plug on the spin off OS, so it can focus all of its attention on Windows 10 proper.

SEE ALSO: Windows 10 May 2021 Update (21H1) is now available -- here's what's new and how to get it

Advertisement

Microsoft began the rollout of Windows 10 May 2021 Update (21H1) today, and took the opportunity to announce the death of Windows 10X at the same time.

John Cable, Vice President, Program Management, Windows Servicing and Delivery tried to put a positive spin on the news stating "This shift in thinking is an incredible example of the company’s value of a growth mindset at work and exemplifies our customer-first focus."

He went on to say:

Instead of bringing a product called Windows 10X to market in 2021 like we originally intended, we are leveraging learnings from our journey thus far and accelerating the integration of key foundational 10X technology into other parts of Windows and products at the company. In fact, some of this is already reflected in the core of Windows in Windows Insider preview builds, for example the new app container technology we’re integrating into products like Microsoft Defender Application Guard, an enhanced Voice Typing experience, and a modernized touch keyboard with optimized key sizing, sounds, colors and animations. Our teams continue to invest in areas where the 10X technology will help meet our customer needs as well as evaluate technology experiences both in software and hardware that will be useful to our customers in the future.

Were you looking forward to seeing Windows 10X or are you glad it’s dead? Share your comments below.

Image Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock