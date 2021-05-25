StarTech.com launches a pair of USB-C audio and charge adapters

Nowadays, many smartphones, tablets, and laptops don't have 3.5mm audio jacks anymore. For some consumers, this is not a huge deal as they prefer wireless Bluetooth headphones anyway. Other folks, however, would rather a wired solution. For them, they will opt for USB-C headphones or a USB-C to 3.5mm dongle. No big deal, right?

Well, it is a big deal, actually. How in the hell are you going to use the USB-C port on your device for audio if at the same time you need to use that port for charging? D'oh! Thankfully, StarTech.com has two new adapters that will solve this dilemma without breaking the bank. The CDP2CAPDM turns one USB-C port into two, while the CDP235APDM turns the USB-C port into a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C port.

In both cases, the dongle allows you to charge your device while simultaneously listening to wired headphones. Both offer 60 watts of pass-through charging too. Even pricing is similar, with the USB-C headphone model costing $32.90 on Amazon here and the 3.5mm headphone variant selling for $32.08 here. Ultimately, the model you choose will simply depend on the type of headphones you have.

Do you own a device that doesn't have a 3.5mm audio jack for headphones? What do you do when you need to listen to headphones and charge at the same time? Would one of these StarTech.com dongles make your life easier? Please share your experience in the comments below.

