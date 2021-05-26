Free tool lets businesses assess ransomware preparedness

Cyber risk management company Axio is expanding its free Axio360 Ransomware Preparedness Assessment tool to give organizations detailed visibility into their cyber posture with regard to ransomware.

The assessment tool has been developed based on guidance from National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Axio's proprietary research based on hundreds of real ransomware events.

Its recommendations specifically address the 20 most important controls needed to protect against ransomware, and each recommendation is mapped to its relevant control for easy traceability.

"A ransomware event can cripple an organization, which we recently witnessed with the Colonial Pipeline ransomware incident. We have deep compassion for Colonial Pipeline and applaud the countless and heroic hours their team spent to restore operations," says David White, president of Axio. "The risk of ransomware has become a prioritized concern for business leaders and as the events continue to become more sophisticated with big-game-hunting ransomware that destroys enterprise backups, blackmails victims with public leakage of exfiltrated data, and paralyzes critical systems and infrastructure. We expanded the capabilities of our free Axio360 Ransomware Preparedness Assessment tool to allow companies to truly understand how their programs are performing and to prioritize improvements."

The tool delivers clear, straightforward actions that can be implemented and tracked through the Axio360 platform. There's also the ability to publish benchmarks to allow an organizations to see how it stacks up against other organizations.

You can sign up to access the free tool on the Axio site.

Image credit: AndreyPopov/depositphotos.com