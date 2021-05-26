Get 'Network Security Strategies' ($27.99 value) FREE for a limited time

With advanced cyber attacks severely impacting industry giants and the constantly evolving threat landscape, organizations are adopting complex systems to maintain robust and secure environments.

Network Security Strategies will help you get well-versed with the tools and techniques required to protect any network environment against modern cyber threats.

You’ll understand how to identify security vulnerabilities across the network and how to effectively use a variety of network security techniques and platforms. Next, the book will show you how to design a robust network that provides top-notch security to protect against traditional and new evolving attacks.

With the help of detailed solutions and explanations, you'll be able to monitor networks skillfully and identify potential risks. Finally, the book will cover topics relating to thought leadership and the management aspects of network security.

By the end of this network security book, you'll be well-versed in defending your network from threats and be able to consistently maintain operational efficiency, security, and privacy in your environment.

Network Security Strategies from Packt usually retails for $27.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on June 9, so act fast.

