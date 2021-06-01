Fitbit announces a Minions activity and sleep tracker for kids

Fitness trackers can help keep children active and introduce ways of staying healthy, but they need to be fun to hold their interest.

Fitbit today introduces the Ace 3 Special Edition: Minions for kids 6+ starring Illumination’s Minions characters. The swim-proof device includes features such as daily activity goals and hourly move reminders.

The tracker comes with an interactive Minions clock face and yellow Minions-inspired accessory bands. Minions-themed activity badges are also coming "soon".

Promising eight days of battery life, the device is designed to survive all sorts of child accidents, such as tumbles and spills.

"Parents and kids love our Ace activity and sleep trackers for their engaging and motivating features that inspire kids to stay active and build healthy habits," says Alison Ross Powers, Head of Global Strategic Partnerships for Fitbit at Google. "Introducing Illumination’s Minions to the Ace family brings fun, new Minions inspired features that weave in even more personality and surprises into the Fitbit experience for families and kids, keeping them moving and happy alongside their favorite on-screen characters."

Parents can set up a Fitbit family account in the Fitbit app to access privacy controls and protection.

The new activity tracker is available to buy starting today at Fitbit.com and major retailers worldwide. It is priced at $79.95.