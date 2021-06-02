Amazon Prime Day 2021 is on June 21-22

First launched in 2015, Prime Day is a yearly event whereby Prime members get to enjoy discounts on a range of products being sold on Amazon. Despite being Prime 'Day' it actually runs over a couple of days.

This year it will be earlier than normal, running June 21-22, and Amazon says there will be over two million deals globally across every category.

"Prime Day is a celebration of our Prime members, and we’re excited to bring members great deals across an incredible selection, whether members want to shop and save on top brands, buzzworthy items, or small business collections," says Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. "Since we launched Prime Day in 2015, it’s delivered great new ways to shop, gift, watch movies and TV, and even dance, and we’re excited to carry on that tradition."

The retailer is also debuting a new promotion to support small businesses selling on Amazon. If you spend $10 on items from select small sellers Amazon will give you $10 credit to spend on Prime Day.

Some deals are already live. If you’ve yet to try Amazon Music Unlimited you can get from four months free with unlimited access to more than 70 million songs ad-free and millions of podcast episodes.