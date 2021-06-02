Microsoft to unveil redesigned Windows 10 later this month

We know that Microsoft is working on a refresh of its Windows 10 operating system, codenamed 'Sun Valley', and at the Build developer conference last month Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella promised: "Soon we will share one of the most significant updates of Windows of the past decade."

The software giant today announced that it would be taking the wraps off this Windows 10 redesign at a virtual event on June 24.

Changes to the operating system include a redesigned Start menu, new font, new icons, and updated Action Center, File Explorer and taskbar.

The event which will introduce the "next generation of Windows," begins at 11am ET/8am PT on June 24 and you can watch the livestream event here.

