Get 'Tech Trends in Practice' -- a Business Book Awards finalist 2021 -- FREE for a limited time ($24.00 value)

How will the latest technologies transform your business? Tech Trends in Practice: The 25 Technologies that are Driving the 4th Industrial Revolution will give you the knowledge of today’s most important technology trends, and how to take full advantage of them to grow your business.

The book presents 25 real-world technology trends along with their potential contributions to organizational success. You’ll learn how to integrate existing advancements and plan for those that are on the way.

In this book, best-selling author, strategic business advisor, and respected futurist Bernard Marr explains the role of technology in providing innovative businesses solutions for companies of varying sizes and across different industries. He covers wide-ranging trends and provides an overview of how companies are using these new and emerging technologies in practice.

You, too, can prepare your company for the potential and power of trending technology by examining these and other areas of innovation described in Tech Trends in Practice:

Artificial Intelligence, including machine and deep learning

The Internet of Things and the rise of smart devices

Self-driving cars and autonomous drones

3D printing and additive manufacturing

Blockchain technology

Genomics and gene editing

Augmented, virtual and mixed reality

When you understand the technology trends that are driving success, now and into the future, you’ll be better positioned to address and solve problems within your organization.

Tech Trends in Practice from Wiley usually retails for $24, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on June 23, so act fast.