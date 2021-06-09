SmartThings updates its home automation app to make it faster and easier to use

Home automation is settling into its place in the world, with more and more people embracing it. Predictions have the home automation market hitting 350 million users by 2023.

Most people start simple with lightbulbs that can be controlled remotely, or a security camera or a water leak sensor to notify you of an emergency wherever you are. Some items can even be controlled by voice through a third-party service like Alexa. The big thing, especially for new users, is ease of setup and use.

SmartThings, which has been around since 2012, provides a way to control all of your home automation equipment in the one place, and it has just updated its app to make even easier for first time users to master.

Advertisement

"We are pleased to unveil the next generation of our SmartThings connected home experience," the company says. "Featuring a new look and feel, the new SmartThings interface offers users a simpler, more robust user journey, and faster load times."

The updated app, which will be available on both desktop and mobile, is based on five different areas of use:

Favorites is the new home screen within SmartThings and gathers the devices, scenes, and services used most for quicker access.

is the new home screen within SmartThings and gathers the devices, scenes, and services used most for quicker access. Devices lets users view and control all devices, connecting TVs, light bulbs, appliances, and more.

lets users view and control all devices, connecting TVs, light bulbs, appliances, and more. Life is a place to explore the growing world of connected living where users can discover new SmartThings services that transform physical products into meaningful user experiences.

is a place to explore the growing world of connected living where users can discover new SmartThings services that transform physical products into meaningful user experiences. Automations connects devices and allows them to work together and respond to specific conditions in the home, such as a door opening and a light turning on.

connects devices and allows them to work together and respond to specific conditions in the home, such as a door opening and a light turning on. Menu will house additional SmartThings features including SmartThings Labs, Notifications, History, and Settings.

Hopefully these improvements will help users and also open up the world of IoT to a broader audience.