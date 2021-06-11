Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-forty-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

It appears that Microsoft will announce the next version of Windows this month. Whether it will be called Windows 11, Windows Sun Valley, or something entirely different is up for debate.

New Windows apps and games

Braytech

Braytech is a companion app for the Destiny video game. It helps players track progression in the game and "find answers to their queries through various views which mimic and elevate Destiny's own interfaces with insightful features and additional curated data".

RunCat for Windows

RunCat visualizes the load of the CPU in the taskbar. Instead of displaying percentages, it displays a cat that whose speed mimics the load of the CPU. The faster the cat runs, the higher the load is.

Hover the mouse cursor over the cat animation to display the load in percentage values.

Notable updates

7+ Taskbar Tweaker update fixes several incompatibilities introduced in recent updates for Windows 10.

Notepad++ 8.0 with ARM64 and Dark Mode support released.

Total Commander 10.00 final with many new features and improvements released.