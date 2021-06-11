Best Windows 10 apps this week

No Comments

Four-hundred-forty-two in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

It appears that Microsoft will announce the next version of Windows this month. Whether it will be called Windows 11, Windows Sun Valley, or something entirely different is up for debate.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Advertisement

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Braytech

Braytech is a companion app for the Destiny video game. It helps players track progression in the game and "find answers to their queries through various views which mimic and elevate Destiny's own interfaces with insightful features and additional curated data".

RunCat for Windows

RunCat visualizes the load of the CPU in the taskbar. Instead of displaying percentages, it displays a cat that whose speed mimics the load of the CPU. The faster the cat runs, the higher the load is.

Hover the mouse cursor over the cat animation to display the load in percentage values.

Notable updates

7+ Taskbar Tweaker update fixes several incompatibilities introduced in recent updates for Windows 10.

Notepad++ 8.0 with ARM64 and Dark Mode support released.

Total Commander 10.00 final with many new features and improvements released.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Best Windows 10 apps this week

How deep learning can deliver improved cybersecurity [Q&A]

A decade of Chrome OS: What do you think of it?

KB5003637 update is causing printer problems and breaking the taskbar in Windows 10

Linux Foundation Public Health prepares global COVID-19 passport as Linus Torvalds encourages vaccine uptake

Act fast: Samsung Galaxy Book Go Windows 10 laptop available now for only $349!

The need for speed: Why faster threat detection is imperative for today's enterprise

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft accidentally leaks the name of its next operating system -- and it isn't Windows 11

84 Comments

Microsoft says it will stop supporting Windows 10 in 2025

32 Comments

Apple steals Microsoft's Windows 11 thunder with macOS Monterey unveil

19 Comments

Windows 10 users need to brace themselves for more irritating nags from Microsoft

16 Comments

Vivaldi 4.0 adds privacy-focused translation tool plus built-in mail, calendar and feed reader clients

6 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.