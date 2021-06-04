Best Windows 10 apps this week

Four-hundred-forty-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft plans to reveal "the most significant update of Windows over the past decade" on June 24. Rumors suggest it could be the next version of Windows. Whether it will be named Windows 11, just Windows, or something else remains to be seen though.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

RoundedTB

RoundedTB is an open source application for Windows that adds margins and rounded corners to the Windows taskbar.

You may change the margin and corner radius values to modify the appearance of the taskbar. The app does not modify system files or settings, does not require administrative privileges to run, and includes experimental support for hiding taskbars automatically. Closing the app removes all changes immediately.

Read Wayne's review for additional information.

Speech Pack - English (United States)

This is a new app by Microsoft that seems to act like a placeholder for now. It is likely that future language packs will be delivered in this way through the Store, to push language updates to systems independently of operating system updates.

Notable updates

Several SysInternals applications have been updated: Process Monitor, TCPView, Process Explorer, and SysMon.