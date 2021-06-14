Cloud security risks every company can avoid

The benefits of cloud computing make it impossible to ignore in 2021. With more accessibility and state of the art resources at your disposal, the cloud offers the best value in today’s working world in terms of services gained for their cost. That said, security risks can still keep some away from the technology.

Rather than being worried and passing on the tools offered by the cloud, getting educated on what the risks are with cloud computing can help you utilize proven software and programs with peace of mind. When it comes to cloud security risks, a lot of the threats posed to businesses all around the world are avoidable. Here’s a handful of risks you should know about when working in the cloud and how to keep your security tight in this new, exciting space.

How Does Cloud Security Work?

Cloud security risks often come down to the infrastructure of the digital tools your organization is using. These remote resources come with natural security considerations that fall under two categories of responsibility. Firstly, the cloud services provider, or CSP, is responsible for the basic infrastructure of the cloud in most cases. This means the technical aspects of connecting to a secure cloud are under their responsibility.

As for the services user, aka us in the working world, access to the cloud within an organization, what gets stored on the cloud, and the ways users and devices are managed come under the user’s purview. This can mean that despite a well-established CSP providing you with the cloud, you can still find yourself vulnerable to cybercriminals and attacks. No worries! Here are some of the most common risks to be aware of that can help keep you and your company safe.

Total Control Over Users - Know Who’s in Your Cloud

From a user’s point of view, the cloud is a great tool to help manage storage of digital files, access helpful computer programs, and keep all organizational tools with you on-the-go. Managers who obtain cloud services for their team should always know who is using the cloud and how. At the end of the day, it all comes down to visibility.

A CSP can help set you up with the ability to control users within your organization. When it comes to managing these users, you might be surprised to see people trying to access the cloud who aren’t allowed to use those tools. Worse yet, they might not even be people you recognize. When it comes to managing cloud security risks, regular checks of access to the cloud and authorized users is key. Two-factor authentication, which requires a password and one more form of authorization to log-in to the cloud, is a highly recommended way to keep unwanted users away.

Data Storage and Privacy - Keeping Private Files Private

Cloud tools can be a huge help in managing digital storage. Keeping files and data in the cloud can help to take the onus off of hardware that’s used to store files. While storage is a huge perk to cloud services, it’s also a point of interest for hackers. Data breaches are more common than any cloud services provider or user would like to see. When it comes to data privacy and storage security, choosing the right CSP is crucial.

Cloud services providers can experience hacks that affect all of their user base across various industries. That’s why it’s important to review with potential CSPs your organization is considering a few key elements of data storage and privacy:

What automated security measures are in place to protect your data?

What human IT services and teams are available to monitor for data breaches?

What sort of resources are available if a potential data breach occurs?

Organizations should also review what industry regulations are set for storing certain types of data in the cloud. For example, medical data cannot be stored the same as basic files for a shipping company. CSPs who are on top of security should know these regulations or be able to walk you through what is and isn’t allowed.

Preventing Cloud Security Risks

Knowing about potential cloud security risks is half of the battle. While a great CSP can help keep you protected, it’s crucial for users to also know typical threats to cybersecurity that come with utilizing cloud services. Keep an eye on your CSP’s newsletter or sites that cover cloud computing news and trends to make sure you’re on top of all things cloud security!

Image Credit: Pexels

Chloe Kirby is a writer and digital marketing professional. She earned her Bachelor of Arts Degree at McGill University in Montreal, Canada and her Master’s Degree at Goldsmiths University in London, England. Chloe has professional experience in e-commerce, devops security, digital marketing, and copywriting. For the last year she has been working in New York City.