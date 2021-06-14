Razer Blade 14 (2021) is a shockingly svelte gaming laptop powered by AMD Ryzen

Hardcore gaming laptops are usually big and heavy -- unwieldy beasts with poor battery life and even worse portability. While that is often the case, it is not always. Case in point, today, Razer re-launches its Blade 14 laptop, and while its power is downright godlike, the laptop is surprisingly svelte and light -- it is just .66-inches thin while weighing only 3.92 pounds.

The 2021 edition of the Razer Blade 14 is powered by the insanely powerful 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series mobile GPUs. It comes with a 16GB of (non-upgradeable) DDR4-3200MHz RAM and a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD. Believe it or not, despite the hardcore specifications, Razer promises up to 12 hours of battery life. Obviously, battery life will vary wildly depending on usage.

"The Blade 14 features an all-aluminum chassis, precision milled to reduce any excess waste in the frame and anodized with a matte black coating to ensure a consistent finish that is unique to the touch and resistant to scratches. To make the Blade 14 not just thin but overall compact, the chassis dimensions have been trimmed down to a mere 0.66” x 8.66” x 12.59” – making it the world’s smallest 14-inch gaming laptop. To achieve this technical feat, the Blade 14 utilizes Razer’s unique vapor chamber cooling solution," explains Razer.

The company further explains, "Ranging from Full HD 144Hz up to Quad HD 165Hz, both IPS-grade panels offer excellent color coverage, reaching up to 100 percent SRGB on the Full HD panel and up to 100 percent DCI-P3 on the Quad HD panel. The high refresh rate of both panels, paired with the integrated AMD FreeSync Premium technology, delivers a crisp and fluid visual gaming experience. To ensure a consistent and vibrant experience for every user, each panel is custom calibrated at the factory for color accuracy."

The Razer Blade 14 has cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6E, meaning it can take advantage of wireless connectivity using a 6GHz band. You will need a compatible router to fully utilize that, though. You also get two USB-C ports, two USB-A, HDMI, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Other niceties include a Windows Hello-compatible webcam, an RGB keyboard, and THX Spatial Audio

The Razer Blade 14 (2021) can be purchased here now from the company directly. Pricing starts at $1,799 and goes up based on configuration. You will need to choose from three GPUs -- the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 3070, and 3080. The other major option is screen resolution -- 165Hz QHD or 144Hz FHD.