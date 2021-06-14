Logitech launches limited edition Vibrant Patterns wireless mice

Logitech's "Design Collection" is something I really enjoy. If you aren't familiar, these are special limited edition versions of its M325 portable mouse. What makes these variants so intriguing are the rare designs. The company puts out limited styles every so often, and believe it to not, some consumers even collect them.

Today, Logitech launches the latest styles from the Design Collection. This particular series is called "Vibrant Patterns" and there are several from which to choose. It is important to note, however, that the M325 is a very basic mouse -- it uses a replaceable AA battery (rather than something rechargeable), it has no side buttons, and there is no Bluetooth -- it only uses a USB-A receiver. On a positive note, it will work on Windows, Mac, and Linux.

"The Design Collection mice are comfortable for hours of use, and endlessly more pleasant to use than a laptop trackpad. Lightweight, portable and completely wireless, the Design Collection mouse is the perfect companion to throw in your bag and travel anywhere -- whether you are heading to the office, school or your home -- and they work worry-free for up to 12 months on a single battery," says Logitech.

The limited edition Vibrant Patterns wireless mice all cost the same amount regardless of design -- $29.99. There are seven styles available -- Blue Aurora, Rose Splash, Chirpy Bird, Golden Garden, Positive Vibes, Forest Floral, and Pow.

The Vibrant Patterns wireless mice can be purchased from Logitech directly here. All of the designs are quite beautiful, but my favorites are "Positive Vibes," "Pow," and "Golden Garden." What styles are your favorite? Please tell me in the comments below.