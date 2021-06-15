AT&T and Palo Alto get edgy with a new managed solution

Network and security management is increasingly complex thanks to remote access and greater numbers of concurrent users.

With their new Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) offering, AT&T along with Palo Alto Networks delivers an integrated solution bringing together software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) technology, security capabilities and fiber-based network connectivity.

AT&T SASE with Palo Alto Networks helps businesses optimize their network performance at the edge while at the same time securely connecting remote users directly to the internet to surf the web or access cloud-based applications without having to send traffic back to the data center.

Visibility is centralised across users, devices, and locations to apply granular, consistent security policies that follow users whether they are on or off the network and deliver a consistent, productive experience and reduce security risks.

Rupesh Chokshi, VP of AT&T Cybersecurity says, "To drive innovation throughout the hyper-connected enterprise, customers are looking for a simplified solution for network and security. As one of the largest MSSPs, AT&T is collaborating with Palo Alto Networks to offer a comprehensive, managed SASE solution that helps enable new user experiences at the edge."

AT&T and Palo Alto Networks have also agreed to collaborate to develop an application that provides deeper threat insights that could be integrated to the AT&T USM Anywhere platform.

“More and more organizations are moving to Zero Trust architectures to deliver a continuous and consistent security experience that covers data, devices, and end-users who are in the office, at home, or on the go," says Kumar Ramachandran, SVP products at Palo Alto Networks. "By bringing Palo Alto Networks' SASE solution together with AT&T Cybersecurity’s managed security services, we are delivering an integrated solution to help organizations achieve optimal access with the highest levels of security."

Image credit: ra2studio/depositphotos.com