Audeze and Capcom come together for a sweet Resident Evil Village deal

The E3 gaming show is currently taking place in Los Angeles with many big names in the business there. You can expect announcements from hardware makers as well as games companies.

Today headphones maker Audeze and Japanese gaming powerhouse Capcom are announcing a special bundle of Audeze's Mobius headphones with Capcom's new Resident Evil Village game.

"The Resident Evil series is the gold-standard of the survival-horror genre, known for its amazing visual quality, thrilling action, and immersive environments," states Sankar Thiagasamudram, CEO of Audeze. "Pairing the acclaimed spatial sound effects of Resident Evil Village with the immersive 3D audio technology from the Mobius headphone delivers a truly amazing immersive experience."

The Mobius headphones boast Planar magnetic drivers and Waves Nx 3D audio.

If all of this sounds good to you then prepare to spend some money and you'd better be quick about it. The Mobius-Resident Evil Village bundle is available right now exclusively from Audeze.com to the first 500 customers only. It is also exclusive to North American residents only.

It will set you back $399. With that you not only get the headphones, but also the Resident Evil Village game.